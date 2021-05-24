Angelina Jolie is unrecognisable in new Marvel's Eternals trailer The actress has gone blonde for the new role

Angelina Jolie has wowed alongside a Hollywood A-lister cast for the first trailer of Marvel's film Eternals - and it looks seriously epic. In the preview, Angelina can be spotted in her first MCU role with dyed blonde hair and a cream costume fit for a superhero!

The upcoming film's official synopsis reads: "Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

The cast includes Angelina as "fierce warrior" Thena, Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo and Salma Hayak as Ajak.

Speaking about the trailer, one person wrote: "At this point, the MCU isn't even about superheroes. It’s a whole cosmology of beings outside of human knowledge! Love it!"

Angelina went blonde for the role

Others were quick to make jokes about a speech in the trailer, in which the Eternals admit that they have never had to interfere with the universe until now, with many referencing the events of Avengers Infinity War when Thanos wiped out half of the universe's population. One person wrote: "So when Thanos was out there dusting half the universe were they like "It’s fine, you’re fine, we’re fine.'" Another joked: "It's nice to know the Eternals have watched all the mcu movies."

