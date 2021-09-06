Hugh Jackman announces death of his dad Christopher on Australian Father's Day

Hugh Jackman is in mourning following the death of his father Christopher John Jackman. The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the devastating news, sharing a photo of his dad and making reference to the poignant timing of Christopher's passing on Australian Father's Day.

Hugh tweeted: "In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I'm filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he's now at peace with God."

The Les Misérables actor was comforted by his fans and followers who expressed their condolences. "Oh Hugh, I am so sorry for your loss, he was obviously a good man and I am sure you will continue his legacy," one tweeted. "My deepest condolences to you and your family. May his memory be a blessing. Praying for all of you during this difficult time."

Another wrote, "My condolences, Mr. Jackman, losing a parent carries its own special kind of grief. May he Rest In Peace and may you always have joy of his memory," while a third also replied: "Sorry for your loss Mr. Jackman. I've heard the amazing story of your father raising you and your siblings by himself. There is no doubt that he was a hard working and good man."

Hugh shared this photo with his dad for Father's Day in 2020

Hugh's parents Christopher and Grace emigrated from the UK to Australia in the sixties. They divorced when Hugh was eight, and the star and his two brothers remained in Australia with their father, while his mother, who was suffering from undiagnosed postnatal depression, went back to England with Hugh's two sisters.

In 2011, the Van Helsing actor revealed that he had reconciled with his mother, telling The Sun: "As I grew older I gained an understanding of why Mum did leave. I am 43 now and we have definitely made our peace, which is important." He added: "I was always quite connected with my mum. I have a good relationship with her."

Hugh, 52, has always been close to his dad and would praise him with beautiful Father's Day tributes. Back in 2018, he wrote on Instagram: "Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others, for education, for being led by your passions. Who taught me to never stop growing and learning. To work hard and realize that preparation is the bedrock for success. And, above all, to find purpose beyond oneself. I love you Dad. #happyfathersday."

