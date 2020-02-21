Hugh Jackman has sent a heartwarming message of support to a young schoolboy named Quaden Bayles, who has been bullied at school because of his dwarfism. In a video posted to Twitter, The Greatest Showman actor tells Quaden: "You've got a friend in me." Hugh's response comes after nine-year-old Quaden's mother Yarraka shared a video of her distraught son after he returned home from a day of bullying at school, and in between sobs the boy can he heard telling his mother: "Give me a knife, I'm going to kill myself."

WATCH: Hugh Jackman shares heartwarming message to bullied school boy

The heartwrenching footage prompted a response from Hugh, who shared a message of support and asked his followers to be kind. The Hollywood actor told the camera: "Quaden, you are stronger than you know mate, and no matter what, you've got a friend in me. So, everyone let's please be kind to each other, bullying is not OK. Life is hard enough, so let's remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's just be kind."

The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 21, 2020

Actor Mark Hamill also tweeted about the video

Hugh wasn't the only high profile star to respond. Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill also took to Twitter to discuss the "heartbreaking" footage, writing: "The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking."

Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan also assured Quaden he wasn't alone, tweeting: "My man, I don't know your name, I don't know your mum's name, but I saw your video. What I want you to know is that you have friends, me included. You haven't met me yet, but we'll see if we can change that for one."

Quaden and his mother, Yarraka, reside in Australia. Yarraka filmed the footage after her son was bullied in his school playground and returned to the car in floods of tears. She explained: "We just went to pick him up and saw a student patting him on the head and making fun of his height... he ran to the car in hysterics because he doesn't want me to make a scene at the school."

