Hugh Jackman reveals he has been banned from daughter's dance class

Hugh Jackman's daughter has banned him from attending her dance classes. The Greatest Showman star revealed that his daughter asked him not to attend them anymore, because her famous dad draws too much attention! The 50-year-old actor shares Oscar, 18, and Ava, 14 with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh will probably be upset that he can no longer watch his daughter dance, as he's an avid fan of the art form.

The father-of-two explained: "My daughter does dance and I go watch her. But after The Greatest Showman, I had 60 young girls in their tutus coming up to me and my daughter says, 'You are not coming to dance again!'"

Hugh, his wife Deborra-Lee and their children in 2012

It's hardly smooth sailing on the parenting front for Hugh at the moment, who also admitted that his son has stopped listening to his advice. The X Men star continued: "He's at a point in his life where he doesn't think he should be following his father's advice anymore. Anytime I ask him to do something or listen to me, he just says, 'I'm an adult now. I can do what I want.'"

Hugh says his wife Deborra gives him guidance

His daughter might not want him at her dance classes, and his son might not be listening to his advice anymore – but it's not all downhill for the actor, who told Closer that his wife Deborra is always around to give him advice and guidance should he need it. Hugh gushed: "I met her a long time before I became famous and she has always loved me regardless of my success or my status. She was also the one who has always supported me in pursuing my career, especially at the beginning when she had many opportunities to work but she believed in me and wanted to help me get my Hollywood career going.

"There have been many moments where I was getting seduced by different projects and I could have let my ambition get the better of me, but she was always there to say, 'No dear, this is not the moment, this isn't a good project for you,' and she would always be right. That's why I always listen to her advice."

