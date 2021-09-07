Jason Aldean pays heartbreaking musical tribute to 13 dead US soldiers

Country music star Jason Aldean has paid tribute to the 13 American soldiers who died during an ISIS attack in Afghanistan.

The singer, whose family members have all served in the military, set his song Drink One For Me to pictures of the fallen men along with images of the US army.

"Coming from a Military family, it’s been tough to find the words to express how I feel for what’s happened in Afghanistan," he shared alongside the video.

WATCH: Jason paid tribue with this heartbreaking video

"It’s heartbreaking and unforgivable. We appreciate your service and thank you all for your sacrifice."

"WOW - amazing song and amazing tribute to these young heroes. May they Rest In Peace," commented one fan as another added: "Beautiful tribute Mr Aldean, much appreciate your patriotism."

Jason has long been a supporter of the US military services, with his father and grandfather both serving.

"I don't now, and will never support any person or organization that threatens to take that away from us," he shared with fans in November.

Jason is a staunch military supporter

The attack in August saw more than 90 people killed when an ISIS bomber managed to enter the checkpoint area at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in the country's capital, Kabul.

Amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, both Prince Harry and Angelina Jolie called on the rest of the world to support those displaced.

The Duke served in the British Army for ten years, during which time he carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan.

Prince Harry serving in Afghanistan in 2008

Harry, 36, issued a joint statement in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation which helps soldiers through their recovery via international sports competitions, that read, in part: "Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network – and the wider military community – to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

Angelina called on fans to "not turn away" during this moment, sharing that she "will continue to look for ways to help" and "I hope you’ll join me."

