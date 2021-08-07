Country superstar Reba McEntire shocks fans with devastating health update

Reba McEntire has revealed that she and boyfriend Rex Linn have both had COVID-19.

The country superstar has luckily recovered from the infection, but has called on fans to "stay safe".

"Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy. It's not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good," she shared on a TikTok livestream.

The two were both vaccinated but she reminded fans that they needed to "be protected the best you can" and to "wear your mask".

The singer then went on to reveal that she did not know how the ongoing pandemic would affect her plans for the coming year, acknowledging "the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now, and it's all over the country so we don't have an idea."

She added: "We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February, and March. We're just gonna move forward, keep praying that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe."

The two began dating in early 2020

The 66-year-old began dating actor Rex in early 2020, having their first date in January.

But when the pandemic hit they moved their romance virtually, and she previously revealed that it had been "good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on, discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career".

They both starred in Young Sheldon and fans believed that was where they met, but Reba told Andy Cohen that the two have known each other for three decades.

"I met him in 1991 when we were doing the Kenny Rogers movie, The Gambler. We were both on that in 1991 and we've kept in contact with each other over the years and we both know the same people. So it was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January, then we started texting and talking on the telephone getting to know each other better during the quarantine," she said on Watch What Happens Live.

