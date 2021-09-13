Lara Spencer marks bittersweet occasion with son with heartwarming picture Nothing like a mother's love

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer has certainly been feeling emotional over the past few weeks, ever since her son Duff left for college.

While she's been able to focus on time with her husband Richard McVey and her work to keep her busy, she experienced the surge of emotion once again as she spent some time with her son.

In a picture Lara shared on her Instagram, she revealed that she visited Duff at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas for Parents Weekend.

She shared a snap of herself hugging her son as they happily smiled, reunited once again. Although her caption revealed that it was still a bittersweet feeling.

She wrote, "Loved being with Duff for his first college Parents Weekend. Now I have to wait until Thanksgiving?? #nochance #goingback #myboy."

Lara posted a picture from her visit with her son Duff

Fans gushed over the adorable photo of the two, with many even pointing out how similar the 19-year-old looked to his mother.

One commented, "Such a sweet photo," with another saying, "His mama's face," with a slew of heart emojis. A third also added, "You should just move to Texas. We'd love to have you."

The GMA journalist bid an emotional goodbye to her son in August after she and the rest of her family, including her husband and daughter Katharine, dropped him off at college and helped him set up, updating fans with pictures from the move.

Lara shared another picture of her time at SMU for Parents Weekend, this time with her friend Laura Darrin as they both spent time with their sons.

The two moms and friends spent Parents Weekend together

She posted a photograph of the two enjoying a drink while on campus, writing in the caption, "Our boys have been buds since kindergarten at Brunswick and here we are again with our college boys; cherishing parents weekend and so grateful to have each other."

