Robin Roberts returns to GMA for exciting new adventure with co-star It's a GMA Disney take over

Robin Roberts hasn't been back for very long at the Good Morning America studio, but her jet-setting ways have already taken her away once again.

This time, though, she's off for a brand new work adventure as she's now in the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

WATCH: Robin Roberts getting ESPYs ready

Robin left for Anaheim along with GMA co-host Lara Spencer to take on the exclusive Dancing With the Stars cast reveal for the upcoming 30th season.

The two excitedly accepted the task, even showing up in similarly sparkly outfits, with Robin's gold ensemble and Lara's sequined black look.

On the show, snippets were even shown of how the duo had fun dancing on their flight en-route to California in matching sequined jackets.

Robin and Lara witnessed performances from many of the show's professional dancers as they revealed the line-up for the new season, under the darkness of night considering it was before sunrise in California.

Robin and Lara unveiled the cast from the happiest place on Earth

However, just because she was away from home didn't mean Robin was going to let her fans down, as she still managed to post one of her daily wisdom videos from Disney.

She shared the clip with her Glam Fam and captioned it, "Good morning! #GlamFam and I sharing a special #WednesdayWisdom from the happiest place on earth!"

After reading a verse with her crew, she even revealed an interesting detail at the end: her partner, Amber Laign, used to work at that very Disney.

The GMA host's dedication to her work and her fans had many cheering for her and supporting her on her new undertaking, as one commented on her video writing, "In Jesus name we pray. Thank you Miss Robin and glam Fam."

The journalist continued her Glam Fam wisdom sessions from Disney

"Amen, what a wonderful place to start this beautiful morning," another commented, with many others echoing chants of "We love you Robin" and sending heart emojis across.

