Lara Spencer is finally back to work at the Good Morning America studio, joining her co-stars Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and more.

The journalist shared a selfie that showed off how happy she was to be back with the team, while still remembering someone special back home.

In a post on her Instagram, Lara showed off how much fun she was having with co-hosts Robin and Michael as they all playfully posed for the cameras.

In the caption, she wrote, "It was a good morning indeed. OF COURSE I missed having Riva by my side BUT it sure did feel good to be back in the studio with the whole team. And tomorrow….. LA! #newseason #gma #reunion."

She revealed how she was missing having her pup, Riva, with her, who she definitely must've enjoyed spending some quality time with.

The GMA hosts posed for a playful selfie as they were reunited in the studio

Fans warmly welcomed Lara back to GMA, with one commenting, "Good to see you back with the GMA gang," and another writing, "Go Lara Go Lara good to have you in house with the team!"

"Love me some GMA in the morning," a third added. Co-star Sam Champion also heralded her return with several clapping emojis.

The GMA staple had a beautiful break in Italy with her husband Rick McVey, sharing many amazing moments from their vacation, which she dubbed as a honeymoon for them.

She even shared that she got the chance to attend the US Open, uploading pictures from her fun day out, including a sporty selfie in a straw hat and oversized flower earrings.

Lara took off for Disneyland with co-host Robin as soon as she returned to work

Lara dove right back into work as soon as she was back, though, as she and Robin took off to Disneyland in Anaheim, California to do an exclusive reveal of the Dancing With the Stars cast for season 30.

