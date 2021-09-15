Lara Spencer shares incredible achievement away from GMA studio A tennis sensation in the making

Lara Spencer has established herself as one of the most popular names in the Good Morning America cast and has accomplished a lot during her time on the show.

MORE: Lara Spencer makes bittersweet return to GMA studio with a selfie

But the journalist has certainly achieved quite a bit away from the studio as well, and shared a particularly impressive triumph with her fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

Lara posted on her Instagram a picture of herself in full tennis gear, complete with matching white polos and skirt with a tartan visor, as she revealed that she was becoming quite a champ on the court.

She shared that she and her partner had won the club championship at her tennis club after a series of gruelling matches.

The photo set included pictures of herself with her partner and opponents, as well as shots of them celebrating with the sunset and the water behind them.

MORE: Lara Spencer looks phenomenal in sporty selfie during fun day out

In the caption, she wrote, "We did it!! After a 3 set battle against two incredible players, we are club champs 2021!

Lara shared that she and her partner were champions at their tennis club

"Here's to my wonderful partner and great opponents, a really fun crowd cheering us on, and a beautiful sunset to celebrate with. #summer2021 #tennis."

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the GMA star, with one commenting, "Congrats! I am sure it was a great match. Would have loved to watch! All four great players!"

Another wrote, "Way to go and win Lara you amaze us again," and a third added, "Looking Good @lara.spencer! I think you're ready for next years U.S. Open!"

MORE: Lara Spencer turns heads with very leggy look in silk mini dress

MORE: Lara Spencer supported by GMA colleagues as son marks major 'milestone'

The tennis matches gave Lara a much needed emotional boost after the bittersweet feeling of seeing her son Duff again, only to be parted so soon.

The GMA star visited her son at his university recently

In a picture Lara shared on her feed recently, she revealed that she visited Duff at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas for Parents Weekend.

She shared a snap of herself hugging her son as they happily smiled, reunited once again. Although her caption revealed that she had mixed emotions considering she wouldn't be able to see him again till Thanksgiving.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.