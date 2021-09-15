Alex Scott shares photos as she reveals momentous news The former Strictly Come Dancing star has many talents

Since her appearance on Strictly two years ago, retired footballer Alex Scott has gone from strength to strength, including a stint presenting the Tokyo Olympics and a new gig on Football Focus, replacing Dan Walker.

Now the multi-talented star is celebrating another exciting turning point in her life, as she has been awarded an honorary doctorate!

The University of Hertfordshire announced the incredible honour on Wednesday, and it clearly means a lot to the former England player, who has a special connection to the university, having trained at Hertfordshire Sports Village for much of her career.

Speaking about the huge news, Alex said: "To receive an honorary doctorate in science from the University of Hertfordshire truly is humbling and is such a personal and professional achievement."

The star went on: "Throughout my career, as a footballer, and now as a broadcaster, I have been supported by some incredible individuals and institutions.

Alex was honoured by the University of Hertfordshire

"The University of Hertfordshire played a huge role in my sporting life. I signed with Arsenal Football Club at the age of eight, and for most of my career I trained at the University’s Hertfordshire Sports Village.

"The Village quite simply became my home away from home for many decades of my sporting career – it is a very special place and deserves huge credit for my footballing progress.

The star was delighted by the news

"Along with all the graduates celebrating their outstanding achievements, I also want to congratulate my fellow sporting and football colleagues for their honorary doctorates in science - current Arsenal captain and Team GB Olympian Kim Little; and former Watford FC star Luther Blissett."

The presenter not only played for Arsenal and England but represented Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics and went on to break new ground for female athletes, becoming the first female football pundit at the World Cup in 2018.

