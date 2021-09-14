Alex Scott sizzles in white bikini as she poses for striking photos The former Strictly star details her experience with trolling

Alex Scott has spoken candidly on the impact trolls have had on her mental health, and why therapy has helped remove stigmas other people placed on her.

Appearing on the cover for the latest Women's Health issue, the 36-year-old looks fabulous as she poses in a striking set of photographs.

Showing off her gorgeous athletic physique in a white bikini and thigh-high-split gown, the former Strictly Come Dancing star certainly knows how to work her magic for the camera.

Despite the stunning photoshoot, Alex has given a raw account of her experience with the trolling. "Being an athlete, you're used to criticism, and I could always take that as a footballer in terms of: 'I don't think you had a good game,'" she explains.

"But trolling – it's not related to what I can improve. I went from being on screen doing a job I love to thinking: 'I know what's going to happen as soon as I step off this chair.'"

Alex Scott is Women's Health new cover star (credit Rachell Smith)

On the effect trolls had on her mental health, Alex divulged: "I was in a really dark place…I was lonely. I'd go home and it felt like I was all on my own. [I'd think], I've got no one to talk to, no one knows what I'm experiencing or going through.

"Until, eventually, the only thing I could do was tell everyone. That was my, 'I can't take it any more, I need to tell you all what I’m going through' moment."

Alex gives a raw account of her experience with trolling (credit Rachell Smith)

Alex has sought therapy, something she describes as "enlightening". "Going to therapy was absolutely the most enlightening thing I've ever done in my life," she said. "I love it. I will never stop."

Read the full Alex Scott interview in the October issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale now

