Alex Scott wows in sheer gown with most unusual detailing at NTAs

Alex Scott knocked it out of the park at the National Television Awards on Thursday night. The BBC Sport presenter turned heads in a completely sheer gown with bedazzled patches – and we don't think she's ever looked more amazing!

The 36-year-old star shared some gorgeous behind-the-scenes snaps before leaving for the ceremony, showcasing her daring dress in all its glory.

The glitzy black number boasted a thigh-split running up one leg and unusual silver beaded detailing on the floor-skimming hemline.

Alex accessorised with simple black strappy heels and a slick of bright red lipstick. She wore her long hair down in cascading waves – very Hollywood!

She captioned the photos: "Final checks and we out out Destination @officialntas".

Her Instagram followers were quick to react, including her celebrity friends who lavished her with compliments. Michelle Visage called her "pretty girl" while Strictly's Johannes Radebe posted: "Oh wow" with a flame emoji.

Alex was joined by the likes of Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Maya Jama on the NTAs red carpet at the O2 arena in London.

The event marked one of the first occasions British stars have been able to mingle en masse since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The night saw a big win for Kate Garraway, who delivered an emotional acceptance speech when she picked up the best Authored Documentary prize for Kate Garraway: Finding Derek.

Meanwhile, Alex is having a busy few weeks; fresh from hosting the Toyko Olympics coverage alongside Clare Balding, the presenter has been filling in on The One Show.

The Football Focus pundit is covering for fellow presenter, Alex Jones, who welcomed her baby daughter with husband Charlie Thomson last month.