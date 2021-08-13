Dan Walker has wished the very best of luck to Alex Scott, who prepares to take over his presenting gig on Football Focus this weekend.

The BBC Breakfast anchor, who fronted the weekend sports show for 12 years, stepped down from his role in May, and will now take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Sharing a snap with new host Alex, the 44-year-old broadcaster penned an emotional tribute which read: "Football Focus was my dream job & being able to do it for 12 years was an incredible privilege.

"A new chapter starts this weekend and I want to wish my friend @alexscott2 all the best in the chair. She has a great team around her and I'm sure she'll be brilliant."

Fellow BBC presenter Nihal Arthanayake was quick to comment, saying: "You've got dance moves and the right combination of spandex and sequins to be thinking about my man. End of an era and the beginning of a new one for the brilliant @alexscott2."

One fan remarked: "Both of you fantastic together on Olympics. She will absolutely fly on football focus - really enjoy her thoughtful commentary."

Alex's appointment is huge as she is the sports show's first permanent female host in its 47-year history. The star began her career playing football at the age of eight and played professionally for Arsenal, Birmingham City as well as US soccer team Boston Breakers before retiring from the sport in 2017. She also represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics.

As a pundit, Alex has covered the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Women's World Cup as well as the coverage of the Tokyo Olympics alongside Dan. In 2019, she appeared on Strictly, where she was partnered with Neil Jones and came fifth.