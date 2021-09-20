Eamonn Holmes was reduced to tears as he touched upon his dad Leonard's death in an emotional interview on RTE One's The Meaning of Life.

Reflecting on his upbringing, the This Morning star revealed that he once feared for his own life after he found himself struggling to breathe a few weeks after his father's death.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes fights back tears as he talks about late dad

His parent died from a sudden heart attack whilst driving aged 64 in 1991 – and Eamonn thought the same would happen to him.

"One time I was in Israel and I began to feel ill," he explained. "My heart started beating and I was losing my breath. I was becoming really dizzy and I fell down on my knees.

"I thought I was going to die the way my dad died. My dad had just died six weeks earlier. I passed out and the next thing I knew I was in the back of an ambulance. It actually makes me nervous thinking about it now."

Sharing a clip, Eamonn was seen struggling to fight back his tears. "He's been gone 31 years now but I still miss him every day," he wrote in the caption.

Eamonn spoke candidly about his late dad

"I can't recall my late father without thinking of how he always wanted to provide… even when I had a successful career. I think like all of us he just liked to be needed. The Meaning of Life airs tonight, at 10.30 on RTÉ One #themeaningoflife #RTEMOL."

Friends and fans alike were quick to comment, including James Jordan who lost his dad to a brain tumour earlier this year. He wrote: "So glad you are so honest about your emotions…. My dad was taken 6 months ago and I've never felt pain like it. I will also miss him till the day I die. Big love Eamonn."

One fan remarked: "It touches the heart Eamonn xx." A third post read: "We never get over the loss of a parent, my beautiful Mum was taken far too early almost 12 years ago. I think of her several times a day and weep over her loss every week. It just shows how much they were loved."

