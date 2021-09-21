Brooklyn Beckham shares nude shower picture with fiancée Nicola Peltz The couple have been engaged for over a year

Brooklyn Beckham is madly in love with his fiancée Nicola Peltz and he makes sure to remind her just how much every day.

On Monday, he did so by sharing a black and white picture of them both, taken inside the shower.

In the snap, taken by Brooklyn, who is a keen photographer, Nicola can be seen hugging and kissing him from behind whilst the 22-year-old is taking the picture. The couple were clearly mid-shower when they took the daring snap; Brooklyn's chin and cheeks can be seen covered in shaving foam whilst the Lola James star can be seen with wet hair and droplets on her skin.

"Me and my baby," he wrote across the picture, which was shared on his and Nicola's Instagram stories.

Brooklyn shared the daring snap on his Stories

The saucy snap follows several love declarations that Brooklyn has posted for his fiancée lately. Just last week, as he shared a picture of them both taken at the Met Gala, he captioned it: "Me and my soulmate."

Nicola was quick to reciprocate the feeling, commenting: "I'm so lucky to call you mine."

And a few days earlier, sharing a clip ahead of attending the biggest fashion event of the year, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child shared a brief clip of Nicola and wrote: "I'm so crazy in love with you Nicola."

The couple dazzled at the Met Gala

"Brooklyn, I love you so much," Nicola wrote back.

The couple met back in 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2020. At the time, mum Victoria said of the news: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."