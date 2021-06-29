Nicola Peltz debuts baby bump following sweet tribute from fiancé Brooklyn Beckham The star was celebrating the end of filming Lola James

Nicola Peltz has shared snaps from the set of her upcoming film Lola James, and from the looks of things, she will play an expectant mother.

MORE: Victoria Beckham revealed she is missing her eldest son Brooklyn in the sweetest way

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée has been filming her new movie for the past months and on Tuesday she delighted fans with several snaps from the set.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham unveils secret cooking talent in new video

"Set drop, my happy place," she captioned the post. The pictures see Nicole in her role as Lola James. In several, she is posing with a prosthetic baby bump, while others see her alongside crew and actors also taking part in the film, such as Luke David Blumm who portrays Arlo.

READ: Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with adorable tribute to dad David Beckham

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham unveils secret culinary talent

According to Deadline, Lola James is set in 2002 and follows the story of 19-year-old Lola who tries to save enough money to get her brother Arlo out of their 'toxic' home but ends up developing a drug addiction.

Nicola Peltz shared several photos after wrapping up filming

Nicola's fiancé Brooklyn marked the end of filming by sharing a picture of the 26-year-old and dedicating some special words to her.

"I am so proud of you baby x 3 years in the making and tonight was the last night of filming this masterpiece. I'm so in love with you and you are the most talented person I know. I am so in love with you xx my sexy director," he wrote alongside a black and white image of the actress.

Nicola was quick to reply, thanking her fiancé for the sweet tribute. "I love you so much, thank you!" she wrote.

The 26-year-old's last day of filming comes as it was revealed that the couple recently bought a five-bedroom Beverly Hills mansions complete with a private yoga room, gym and sauna for $10million.