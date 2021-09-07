Hannah Hargrave
Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise scared some fans with an image they weren't quite ready for
Nicole Kidman's daughter, Bella Cruise, sparked a spooky frenzy on Instagram with an image many weren't quite ready for.
The 28-year-old artist rarely posts on social media but decided to get into the festive Halloween season early with a picture she shared with her followers.
Bella posted a snapshot of one of her pieces of art which had an eerie feel and wrote: "Ready for spooky season," and her fans immediately began commenting. "You really scared me Bella," wrote one, alongside a string of frightened face emjois.
Another added: "Only you can make a spooky moment magical," and a third wrote: "You creepin' it real hot ghoul."
While Bella lives in London with her husband, Max Parker, and Nicole resides in Australia and America, they still have a special bond.
Nicole recently took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her project, Nine Perfect Strangers, and hundreds of thousands of Nicole's followers 'liked' the post - including Bella.
Bella is celebrating Halloween early!
Both she and her younger brother, Connor, were adopted by Nicole and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, during their 11-year marriage.
Nicole is fiercely private when it comes to her Scientologist children but occasionally opens up about her relationship with them, giving fans a sneak peek into the rarely talked about connection.
While there has been much speculation over the years that neither Bella nor Connor talk to Nicole due to their involvement in their famous father's church, she has insisted this is not the case.
Nicole has a close bond with her daughter Bella
"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."
Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."
