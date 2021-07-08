Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella surprises fans with patriotic video from inside London home Bella lives in the capital with husband Max Parker

Nicole Kidman's eldest daughter Bella is officially an honouree England supporter! The 28-year-old – who was born in the United States – now lives in Croydon, London with her husband Max Parker. And like the rest of the nation, they tuned in to watch the Euros semi-final on Wednesday.

Bella – who was adopted by Nicole and her ex-husband Tom Cruise during their 11-year marriage – took to her Instagram Stories to share a short clip, filmed as she watched England go into extra time in their match against Denmark.

In the black and white video, Bella can be seen looking directly at the camera and then pulling a tense face as she watched the minutes tick away.

Bella has lived in London with her husband Max Parker for a number of years now, and despite her parents’ fame keeps a very low profile – as does her younger brother Connor, 26, who lives in Florida.

Bella's younger brother Connor now lives in Florida

It's clear that talented artist Bella has long had an affinity with the UK. Nicole previously told Vanity Fair. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English.

"We lived here for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Nicole and Tom adopted their two children during their 11-year marriage

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and ten-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban, while Tom shares 15-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Speaking to the Sun in 2019, Nicole further spoke about her eldest children and their decision to follow their father into the Church of Scientology.

Nicole has spoken in the past about her relationship with Bella and Connor

"Motherhood is about the journey," she said. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

