Nicole Kidman publicly supported by daughter Bella after 'painful' revelation about her children The actress is a proud mom of four

Nicole Kidman and her eldest daughter Bella might be thousands of miles apart - but their bond is as strong as ever.

On Sunday, Nicole took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her upcoming project, Nine Perfect Strangers, which launches on Hulu this week.

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes remarkable confession about her marriage to Keith Urban

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman stars in new trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers

She wrote: "Mark your calendars… your check-in to Tranquillum begins on August 18 #NinePerfectStrangers #Hulu xx."

READ: Nicole Kidman inundated with support from famous friends ahead of Nine Perfect Strangers debut

MORE: Nicole Kidman lives on a $4.5million farm – and it's so idyllic

Of course, the star's fans were quick to comment on her post and share their excitement at watching the miniseries. And hundreds of thousands of Nicole's followers 'liked' the post - including Bella.

Nicole's latest post was 'liked' by daughter Bella

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies. The drama follows a group of nine stressed city dwellers, who are trying to get on a path to a better way of living.

READ: Nicole Kidman's appearance in anniversary throwback turns heads

MORE: Nicole Kidman is perfection as she jogs in crop top

The synopsis reads: "Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

Bella now lives in Croydon, London with her husband

Nicole recently shared details from behind the scenes of the show - and shared one particularly upsetting aspect relating to her youngest daughters, Sunday and Faith.

READ: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella causes a stir with indulgent homemade cake

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman's relationship with children Bella and Connor Cruise

She told the Radio Times: "You couldn't bring children to set with all the protocols in place, but I usually have them with me a lot.

Nicole shares Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban

"They watch the filming and they are sometimes in the show, but there have been strict rules during the pandemic and it didn't happen. That's been one of the most painful parts of the work recently."

READ: Nicole Kidman's son Connor just made a major change to his appearance

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella transforms into Disney Princess in brand new photo

Sunday and Faith have appeared in several of Nicole's shows, including The Undoing and Big Little Lies. The actress shares her girls with husband Keith Urban.

Tom and Nicole adopted Bella and Connor together

Bella, meanwhile, is Nicole's only daughter with Tom Cruise. Both she and her younger brother, Connor, were adopted by the former couple during their 11-year marriage. Bella now lives in Croydon with her husband Max Parker, while Connor is based in Florida.

Read more HELLO! US stories here