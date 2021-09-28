Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares sweetest love note to wife Janette Manrara The couple have been married since 2017

Aljaz Skorjanec is one proud husband! The Strictly star took to social media on Monday in honour of his wife and fellow pro dancer Janette Manrara as she prepared to make her debut as a presenter on It Takes Two.

Ahead of the spin-off show, which Janette is fronting with Rylan Clark-Neal, Aljaz shared a sweet love note to his wife, alongside a striking photograph of the American star.

He wrote: "A proud husband day... it is my Janette's first @bbcstrictly It Takes Two show today with @rylan! I will be watching it with tears of joy in my eyes. Go and smash it BUCKA! love you so much and so proud of you!"

Fellow Strictly stars were quick to react to the sweet post. Amy Dowden shared a series of love hearts while Tess Daly said: "Can't wait!" along with three love heart eyes.

Aljaz shared a special message for wife Janette ahead of her It Takes Two debut

And Aljaz returned to social media following the show, writing on Twitter: "Yes @JManrara and @Rylan! Loved the first @bbcstrictly IT TAKES TWO!!! [love heart] #instantchemistry."

Janette and Aljaz have danced on Strictly since they both joined in 2013, but earlier this year Janette shocked fans when she confirmed she was stepping away from the show to present It Takes Two.

The Strictly stars have been married since 2017

Announcing the news on The One Show, she explained that appearing on the show was one of her "favourite parts" about performing on Strictly.

The dancer also revealed that the seed of her hosting the show was first planted back when she appeared as a guest in 2013.

"I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that,'" she admitted.

