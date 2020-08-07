Karen Hauer and boyfriend David Webb celebrate magical news The Strictly star was over the moon

Karen Hauer and her boyfriend David Webb are celebrating the most incredible news!

The Strictly star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that David, who is an opera singer, will be featured on Disney's new classical album, singing one of Toy Story's best-loved songs – When She Loved Me.

MORE: Karen Hauer shares 4-minute workout anyone can do at home - watch

The moving track featured in Toy Story 2, and was originally sung by Sarah McLachlan.

However, Karen shared a clip of her partner's rendition, and it's absolutely magical!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Karen Hauer and David Webb reveal they are working together on a show

Posting a trailer for the new album, Disney Goes Classical, the professional dancer gleefully wrote: "So proud of my @davidpwebb along with the extremely talented @theoperamen. Their debut single “When She Loved Me” from Toy story 2 for the “Disney Goes Classical” album is out now. Swipe up on my stories to stream/have a listen."

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer makes heartfelt comment about her relationship with David Webb

Karen shared the amazing news on Instagram

MORE: Karen Hauer reveals nerves over future on Strictly Come Dancing

David, 35, shared the news on his own Instagram, writing: "The day has finally come and I’m so excited to let you guys know about @TheOperaMen and our Debut Single ‘When She Loved Me’ from Toy Story 2 for the ‘Disney Goes Classical’ album on @deccarecords @umusicuk."

Needless to say, the singer's fans were over the moon, and took to the comment section of David's post to say so.

"That's great news David. I'll follow the page," wrote one, with another adding: "Wow. Just wow. Congratulations."

A third lovingly noted: "Beautiful! Congratulations to a very talented man."

Karen's famous colleagues also congratulated her boyfriend.

Katya Jones gushed: "That’s so incredible David!!! Biggest congratulations!!!!!!" while Luba Mushtuk sweetly added: "Congratulations for alll my heart. Yes yes yes !!!!!"

Of course, Karen couldn’t resist posting a comment. "Yes my love," the 38-year-old proudly wrote.

We can imagine the happy couple will be celebrating in the sunshine this weekend!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.