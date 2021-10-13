Isla Fisher leaves fans in disbelief with rare photo alongside husband Sacha Baron Cohen for heartfelt reason They've been married since 2011

Isla Fisher stunned fans with a photo alongside her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, on Wednesday and her emotional message left them shocked.

The Wedding Crashers actress, 45, posted the snapshot with the Borat star on Instagram as she wished him a happy 50th birthday and her social media followers couldn't believe her tribute.

Isla wrote: "Happy 50th Birthday babes. 20 years of laughter, travel, babies, joy and friendship. You bring the RUACH."

Her followers quickly began commenting and voiced their surprise that they've been together two decades and still look so young. Others asked if the photo was a throwback as they appeared so youthful too.

One wrote: "Wow 20 years you have been together. You look happier than ever! Good for you both! Your house most certainly I am sure is full of laughter," and another added: "Wow, you both look amazing! Power couple."

The couple's celebrity friends couldn't wait to weigh in either and Naomi Watts added: "Happy Birthday. Love you guys," and David Arquette chimed in too. "Happy birthday SBC," he simply wrote.

Isla wished her husband a happy 50th birthday

Isla and Sacha keep their private life mostly out of the spotlight and moved from Los Angeles to her home country of Australia just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

She opened up about their choice to relocate their family, including their three children when she spoke to Marie Claire.

"I feel like I can be myself in Australia," she said. "I love the people. I love the colors and the sights and the taste and the smells. And there’s something about being home which is just... it feels very magical.

Isla and Sacha have relocated to Australia with their three children

"I miss it so much when I’m away and I have a very Australian sensibility. Whenever I meet another Aussie, I always think, 'Oh my gosh, we’re twins!'"

She also feels safer than in America. Isla opened up to Stellar magazine and added: "I just feel so safe, I suppose the word is cosy, when I'm in Australia. It's where I grew up.

"I'm the happiest when I'm home. I miss it when I'm not here. I don't feel any pressure when I'm in Australia. I don't have to say or do or be anything. I mean, I don't even have to wear shoes."

