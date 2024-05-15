Isla Fisher breaks her silence following split from Sacha Baron Cohen

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared with her 1.9 million followers, Australian actress Isla Fisher has publicly reflected on life and change following her separation from Sacha Baron Cohen after over two decades together.

The post featured Isla radiant and smiling in a sunlit garden, savoring a moment of tranquility with a drink in hand.

Accompanying this serene image, Isla offered a tender message, marking her first public comment since the announcement of their split.

In April, Isla and British actor Sacha, known for his distinctive comedic roles, revealed that they had amicably separated last year after 14 years of marriage.

The couple had discreetly filed for divorce in 2023, choosing to keep the details private as they navigated this transition.

Their separation announcement was uniquely shared through a lighthearted snapshot of the pair dressed in tennis attire, symbolizing the end of their long partnership with the words: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down."

In their joint statement, they expressed their continued commitment to their children and their mutual respect and care for each other.

"We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy," the statement added.

Isla and Sacha first crossed paths in 2001 and made their union official in 2010. Together, they share three children: Olive, 17, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9.

The decision to end their marriage follows what reports suggest have been a challenging few years for the couple. In 2020, they moved from Los Angeles to Sydney, and later to Perth—where Isla's family resides—to escape the strict Covid lockdowns in Sydney.

Despite declaring this move as permanent at the time, reports indicated that the transition from the US to Australia was particularly tough for Sacha, who had become well-settled in Hollywood and found the relocation distanced him further from London.

Considering they had chosen to keep their divorce private for several months, Isla and Sacha's split in 2023 came shortly after she mourned the loss of her father Brian.

One year on, Isla marked the anniversary of his passing with another touching tribute. "It's been a year since we lost you. I love you and I miss you every single day."

Quoting Nick Cave, she added: "It seems to me, that if we love, we grieve. That's the deal. That's the pact. Grief and love are forever intertwined. Grief is the terrible reminder of the depths of our love and, like love, grief is non-negotiable."