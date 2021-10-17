Gwen Stefani's rare throwback of Blake Shelton will leave you in disbelief The talent clearly carried on

Gwen Stefani gave fans a dose of something unexpected this weekend as she shared a new picture of her husband Blake Shelton.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to post a side-by-side of Blake with a throwback shot of his, from his childhood days as a budding musician.

The young Blake held a serious face and looked confident as he sang into his microphone wearing a leather jacket, while the older version wore a black suit.

The country singer looked unrecognizable as a boy, although both shots proved that his skill has clearly transcended over the years.

The musical couple are still very much in love and have been very affectionate on social media, especially since they tied the knot earlier this year.

Gwen, especially, has been quite the loving wife and frequently shares snapshots and shout-outs for her husband while he's on tour or on The Voice.

Gwen shared a childhood photograph of her husband Blake

When the Don't Speak singer isn't delighting fans with adorable home videos and pictures of the two, she enjoys sharing throwbacks of his and recently left fans speechless with a similar picture of Blake's from back in the day.

However, this photograph seemingly was from her husband's early career in the 90s, as he rocked some long and curly locks that would make anyone with that hairstyle jealous.

She posted the black and white shot on her Stories and attached with it a couple of cute lovey-dovey stickers.

The country singer intensely stared at the camera as his hair covered one eye, almost like Heath Ledger during his 10 Things I Hate About You phase.

Blake rocked some serious long curls back in the day

Devoted fans of the couple likely noticed that the snap is from the same era as the one on Blake's Instagram profile picture, featuring him with his longer do and Gwen during her No Doubt years.

