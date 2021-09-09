Jennifer Aniston's legs are never-ending in tiny shorts – fans react The Friends star has launched her own haircare line

Jennifer Aniston delighted fans on Wednesday when she announced the first product from her new haircare line, LolaVie, has finally dropped.

And while the news was clearly emotional for the Friends star – as seen in an accompanying video – we can't get over how never-ending her legs looked in her off-duty style.

Jennifer was on set for a photoshoot for the brand and could be seen snapping her own pics on her phone as the final image was taken and applause roared out from the room.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's legs go on for miles in emotional new video

Wearing a denim shirt tucked into a pair of tiny shorts, Jennifer's toned legs almost stole the show as they seemed to go on for miles.

Tearing up as the shoot wrapped, Jennifer waved her hand in front of her face before standing from her crouched position – which made her legs look even longer!

The actress' new brand will initially focus on hair care, launching with a "glossy detangler" that promises to be "the best friend you call everyday (who always supports you and wants to see you become stronger over time)". "

Jennifer displayed her toned legs in her tiny shorts

Hi world! Meet @Lolavie," Jennifer captioned the emotional video. "This project has been in the works for a long time and I'm so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you."

The 52-year-old added: "So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we're really proud to say it's been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff… we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan… and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals.

"Our very first product releases today, but there’s so much more to come. In the meantime... Enjoy!!"

Jennifer shared this photo to tease the launch

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate her on the news, with Ali Wentworth commenting; "Amazing!!!! Congrats friend- can’t wait to grab it all! You’re incredible."

Mindy Kaling added just the one word "need" while Lily Aldridge commented: "Wooooo congratulations!" "Jennnnnnnnn!!!!!! Cannot wait to use!!!!! Congratulations!" shared Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson.

It was revealed last week that Jen had filed a public trademark for LolaVie, with the filing sharing that the brand will cover a wide range of beauty items including body lotions, skin and haircare, soaps, nail care, and candles.

