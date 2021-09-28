Jennifer Aniston puts rumours to rest on her love life in rare personal interview The Morning Show actress lives in Los Angeles and was previously married to Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, but that doesn't stop fans speculating about it.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston reveals reason for huge weight loss at start of her career

The Friends actress was recently rumoured to be getting close to former co-star David Schwimmer, but has set the record straight about her current relationship status in a new interview.

Chatting with Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM's Lunch with Bruce podcast ahead of the new season of her Apple TV+ show The Morning Show and her new hair care line LolaVie, the award-winning star was asked whether she was currently dating anybody.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston praises ex-husband Brad Pitt

"No, not at the time. No, I'm not. I feel like I'm getting there. Hasn't been time. Let's be…" she said.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Aniston's incredible mansion that she designed

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's legs are never-ending in tiny shorts

"It's Covid. Although people seem to have met and found love during COVID. I don't know how it works," she said.

"I'm curious to walk up to those people and go. ‘So what, how did, what happened?’ I mean, I have my wonderful, there's been no, no one of importance has hit my radar yet.

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her love life

"But I think it's, I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another, so I didn't want to for a long time and, and I loved really, being my own woman. Without, um, being with, being a part of a couple where I've been a part of a couple since I was 20.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston cheekily celebrates ex-husband Justin Theroux's birthday

MORE: Lisa Kudrow reveals heartbreaking reason for this huge transformation

"So there was something really nice about taking the time."

Jennifer then asked Bruce: "Why, do you have someone you want to set me up with?"

The Friends star was previously married to Justin Theroux

Bruce replied: "Well, I mean, let me tell you something, whoever that might be, and yes, I'm sure now that I know, because I mean, I'm sure I'm going to get a plethora of phone calls and I might even start a new chapter myself. You're interested…"

MORE: Jennifer Aniston wows with windswept beach photo alongside special message

MORE: Jennifer Aniston stuns in red bikini following Brad Pitt reunion

Jennifer had specific requests, telling Bruce: "No gingers and no Raya please. I’m an old school girl."

"There it is chemistry and you see each other from across the room. People don't come up to people anymore, people don’t do that. It's, it's, it's a weird, it’s weird," she added.

The actress with her Friends co-stars

When asked who her ideal man was, she explained that she wanted to be with someone where the conversation flows easily. "That's kind of a good indicator, confidence, but not a cockiness," she explained.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston feels extremely lucky after health update

READ: Jennifer Aniston wows in pink mini dress during trip to the hairdressers

Expanding on other characteristics, she added: "Humor, please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, um, kind to people, you know, it's just very few necessities."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.