Jennifer Aniston feels 'extremely lucky' following health update The Morning Show star was full of gratitude

Jennifer Aniston stunned fans with a social media post in which she revealed she’s feeling very fortunate.

The Friends star shared a stunning photo of herself along with a heartfelt message.

MORE: Why Jennifer Aniston's two-year-marriage to Justin Theroux ended

In the professional snapshot, Jennifer was wearing a sleek black outfit and had her arms outstretched with her head thrown back.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside her incredible home

Her caption read: "Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good. We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us.

"Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family. See more in my bio for ways to help those who need it during this crisis."

LOOK: Jennifer Aniston's unusual home feature will surprise you

READ: 17 of the shortest celebrity marriages: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Renee Zellweger, more

Jennifer shared an important message with her post

Her fans applauded her for her post and wrote: "So happy for you," and, "thank you for being so amazing".

Jennifer recently shared a very different photo in honour of another good cause. She posted a topless black-and-white image of herself to ring in Earth Day.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shows off her legs in 'killer outfit' as she returns to social media

SEE: Meet the Friends cast's families: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry & Co

Jennifer feels very fortunate to have had the COVID-19 double vaccine

In the stunning image, Jennifer, 52, had her back to the camera and wore nothing more than a silk skirt.

Her hair was blowing in the wind and she protected her modesty with a perfectly placed hand.

Jennifer captioned the image: "Happy Earth Day. Today is a reminder that this beautiful planet is the only one we have… please let's do better to protect it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.