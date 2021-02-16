Jennifer Aniston wows in pink mini dress during trip to hairdressers The Friends star has rocked the most incredible hairstyles over the years

Jennifer Aniston has iconic hair that has started trends over the years, most memorably her Rachel cut in the nineties.

And the star's right-hand man behind her locks, Chris McMillan, is also one of her close friends, and shared a beautiful photo of the star getting her hair styled at the salon to mark her birthday last week.

Chris posted a picture on Instagram of Jennifer sitting in the salon looking glamorous in a pink mini dress, as her hairdresser worked his magic on her hair.

The photo was taken prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and notably, Jennifer's hair is a lot longer now. In the caption, Chris wrote: "Happy Birthday Jen. Love you! Soo much lol."

Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing: "How is she 52? I don't believe it," while another wrote: "Wow Jennifer you look so gorgeous." A third added: "I love this picture!"

Jennifer Aniston looked incredible as she got her hair styled at the salon

Chris is part of Jennifer's glam squad and often accompanies her to red carpet events. Over the years, the actress has experimented with various lengths and shades of blonde and brunette, and can pull off any look.

During the pandemic, Jennifer has been isolating at her home in LA, where she spent her birthday.

Despite it being different to how she would have hoped, the actress felt the love on social media, with other famous friends including Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson paying tribute to her.

Jennifer was last seen on TV with Friends co-star Courteney Cox

The day after her birthday, Jennifer shared a beautiful photo of herself posing on the beach, alongside a message thanking everyone for their well wishes. "I wish I could hug each and every one of you," she wrote.

Jennifer recently went back to work to begin filming the second series of The Morning Show, where she plays journalist Alex Levy.

The star is also getting ready to reunite with her Friends co-stars for the much-anticipated reunion show.

Due to the restrictions of the lockdown, the show has been repeatedly delayed, but it was revealed earlier in the month that the cast had began filming for it.

Fans are looking forward to the much-anticipated Friends reunion

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show, has already shot material for it, and gave an insight into the reunion while appearing on podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things… I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she said.

