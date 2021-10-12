Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone Her rescue dog Lord Chesterfield turned one this week

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one.

To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.

"One year with my lovable, squeezable, I'll call it… talkative (barks at air), cuddly, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield," the 52-year-old captioned the post.

The first snap shows Jennifer wrapped only in her bedding, whilst Lord Chesterfield takes centre stage. Another sees the pup adoringly sleeping next to the actress' endless legs.

Jennifer paid tribute to her dog on his first birthday

"Chesterfield! Love you sweet boy! I can't believe it's been a year!!!" wrote Jen's friend Nyakio Grieco, whilst another added: "Please drop this handsome man off at my house. He is an ideal date thankyouuuu."

"What a guy," Gwyneth Paltrow simply wrote.

A fourth remarked: "The best duo and the best mama ever, I know lord is so lucky to have you spoiling him on his special day and ALWAYS!"

Jennifer first introduced her pet pooch last October. The star could be seen creeping up to her new pet while he took a snooze with a bone in his mouth.

The star has two other dogs, Sophie and Clyde

"Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with a bone in your mouth? I think you have," she whispers.

Jennifer then explained in the caption: "Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family…. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately.

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

The Morning Show star has two other beloved pets - Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white pitbull.