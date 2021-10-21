Loose Women star Denise Welch sadly lost her father, Vin, last month, and earlier this week the family laid him to rest.

Following the funeral, Denise shared an emotional message, as she paid tribute to her late parent. "So today we celebrated the life of the legend, Vin Welch," she started. "We sent him off Vin style. With love, with colour, with sparkles surrounded by family and friends. I have never seen as many people at a service in my life. We laughed, we cried, we sang and we danced and the day was one of the most beautiful days I’ve ever been part of.

She concluded: "I loved my dad more than any words can say but knowing how loved he was made me happy and proud. I'm blessed with the best family and we are lucky to have dad front and centre. He will live on in our hearts forever."

Her caption ran alongside a photo of family and friends in a beautiful garden, and as the dress code was colours and sparkles, they had gone all out.

Denise herself looked dazzling in a sparkly jumper and trousers, completed with a pink blazer. Meanwhile her husband, Lincoln Townley, had gone in a suit where every part, even the tie, was emblazoned with the Superman logo.

Her son Matty, who is the frontman of The 1975, looked amazing in a full leopard-print outfit, while her other son, Louis, stunned in a suit covered with nebulae.

The family sent Vin off in style

The star's fans and friends rushed to the comments to support her following the emotional day, as Nadia Sawalha commented: "Oh sweetheart how wonderful.. he was a force of nature," and Hollyoaks co-stars Chelsee Healy and Jamie Lomas posted strings of heart emojis.

Lizzie Cundy added: "To know him was to love him. Wish I could have been there with you my darling friend. What a special man. In our hearts forever."

Another fan wrote: "Vin's day. What a glorious picture of you all. Sending lots of love to all the family," while many others just shared heart emojis.

Denise broke the news of Vin's death last month, with a poignant photo showing her clasping onto his hand.

Vin passed away last month

She wrote: "The words I've dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch. After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

"He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more. I can't quite function as I'm so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who'd never met him."

The 63-year-old continued: "I've never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different. He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.

"The nurses in Ward 6 at Durham University hospital will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for. They adored him and he them. Heather, Helen, Lauren, Naz, Chloe, Graham, Debs to name but a few. We will NEVER forget you. Love you dad. Heartbroken."

