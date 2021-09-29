Loose Women star Denise Welch shares devastating news with fans The TV presenter took to Instagram to share her grief

Denise Welch has spoken of her utter grief and heartbreak following the death of her beloved dad.

The Loose Women star, 63, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a poignant photo showing her clasping onto her father's hand.

WATCH: Denise Welch finally reunites with her dad after three months apart

She wrote: "The words I've dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch. After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

"He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more. I can't quite function as I'm so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who'd never met him."

Denise has announced the death of her beloved father, Vin

Denise continued: "I've never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different. He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.

"The nurses in Ward 6 at Durham University hospital will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for. They adored him and he them. Heather, Helen, Lauren, Naz, Chloe, Graham, Debs to name but a few. We will NEVER forget you. Love you dad. Heartbroken."

The star has been left devastated by the loss

Fans and famous friends were quick to reach out to the star. "So, so sorry Denise….he was a one off and there's going to be one hell of a party in heaven," Ruth Langsford wrote. "I know your heart is breaking but grief is the price we pay for love. You will carry him with you always. RIP Vin."

"Oh no, I am so so sorry Den… devastated for you," Tamzin Outhwaite shared. "Sending you love & light."

Lisa Snowden added: "Oh Denise. I'm sending you so much love at this heartbreaking time. Huge hugs to you and your family."

