Denise Welch reveals heartwarming gesture following her father's death

Denise Welch sadly lost her father this week, as Vin Welch passed away on Tuesday night. The star was inundated with support from fans, many of whom wished to know if there was anything they could do.

MORE: Loose Women's Denise Welch breaks silence over 'terrifying' stalking ordeal

On Friday, the Loose Women presenter took to Instagram to thank her followers, and to reveal that her agent had set up a fundraiser for the Variety Club North East & Marie Curie, charities that were very close to his heart. Variety GB help support sick, disabled or disadvantaged young people while Marie Curie provides help to anyone suffering from a terminal illness.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch asks for fan sympathy following 'horrific' health battle

Denise announced the news alongside a sweet photo of her late father volunteering for Marie Curie.

MORE: Denise Welch’s fans react as she reveals unexpected Hollywood 'role'

SEE: Denise Welch has the best response as husband celebrates joyous news

"So many people have asked about sending flowers but as dad was a passionate fundraiser for @varietygb and @mariecurieuk we know he would love a donation as all charities have suffered so much this last year," she wrote.

"The outpouring of love on here is just a testament to how much Vin was loved. Honestly @debbiededes and I are so touched. My agent and friend @bexelliff has set up a justgiving page and the link is in my bio."

The original target for the fundraiser for £50, but Denise's generous fans have smashed this target and have so far raised £330.

Denise is raising money for charities close to her father's heart

Variety Club North East thanked Denise for her generosity, sharing a photo of her embracing her father during her time on Coronation Street.

"How we will miss Vin Welch," they penned. "One of life's great characters, he brought his legendary life force and kind heart to all he did for Variety in the North, over many years. He is seen here with daughter @denise_welch, who continues to support Variety generously."

MORE: Denise Welch supported by fans as she gives update following health struggle

DISCOVER: Denise Welch's vibrant home is full of joy

Many of Denise's followers also paid loving tributes, as Kate Thornton wrote: "He'd have loved this," and her Hollyoaks co-star Nikki Sanderson posted a string of heart emojis.

The 63-year-old posted an incredibly poignant photo to mark her father's passing, as she clasped onto his hand with hers.

Vin passed away earlier this week

She wrote: "The words I've dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch. After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

"He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more. I can't quite function as I'm so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who'd never met him."

MORE: Denise Welch and husband Lincoln Townley celebrate incredible wedding news

READ: Denise Welch strikes a fierce pose as she shares inspiring message

Denise continued: "I've never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different. He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.

"The nurses in Ward 6 at Durham University hospital will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for. They adored him and he them. Heather, Helen, Lauren, Naz, Chloe, Graham, Debs to name but a few. We will NEVER forget you. Love you dad. Heartbroken."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.