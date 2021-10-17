Denise Welch supported by fans as she shares update on illness that left her bedridden The Loose Women star has been through a difficult time

Denise Welch updated her fans on social media on Sunday, after sharing how ill she had been earlier in the week.

On Monday, the Loose Women star was confined to her bed by what she described as "this dreadful flu type lurgy".

Thankfully, she seemed to be feeling a lot better by the weekend, when she posted a photo to Instagram that showed her outside the Ghost Train at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, pretending to scream as she was surrounded by loved ones, including her younger son Louis Healy, as well as a couple of spooky-looking staff members.

The Hollyoaks actress revealed that she was finally on the path to recovery, writing: "Last night I left the house for the first time in nearly 3 weeks! Chronic bronchitis on top of losing dad has taken its toll. But the love of my family and friends has helped me through."

Denise continued: "Last night I laughed and screamed so much I didn’t need the loo at the end!!! If you want a really scary Halloween experience go to Journey to Hell @pleasure_beach. It’s brilliant. I paid for tickets but just wanted to say how uplifting it was. @keeleypage11 @healytymd & Sol. And thanks to Alan."

Denise updated fans on her progress

The 63-year-old's fans were clearly delighted to see her enjoying herself, with one commenting: "Glad you had a fun night, take care lovely xx."

Others added: "So happy to hear this," "Glad you’re feeling better x," and: "Good to see you having fun," while several more simply posted red heart emojis in response.

Denise's recent illness came after the sad death of her dad Vin last month, as well as a 'horrible' attack of labyrinthitis on the Hollyoaks set at the start of September, which left her so dizzy and nauseous that she had to take a break from filming to lie down.

