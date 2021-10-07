Denise Welch supported by fans as she shares heart-warming achievement following sad family news The Loose Women star thanked followers for their support

Denise Welch shared an update on a fundraising venture set up in memory of her late dad Vin, who sadly died last month – and she was full of gratitude for her friends and fans.

On Instagram, the Loose Women star shared a lovely picture of her dad, Vin Welch, himself a keen charity fundraiser, wearing a bright pink suit and smiling.

SEE: Denise Welch strikes a fierce pose as she shares inspiring message

The actress and presenter captioned the sweet photo: "We’re nearly up to £1000 for Vin's fundraising kitty on behalf of @varietygb and @mariecurieuk. Any more donations gratefully received as collecting was dads passion. Link to JustGiving page in my bio [heart emojis]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch asks fans for sympathy during 'horrible' health battle

Denise initially set up the page with a fundraising goal of just £50, so her followers were quick to share how impressed they were with her fans' generosity, and to show their love for the star.

READ: Denise Welch’s fans react as she reveals unexpected Hollywood 'role'

MORE: Denise Welch's father and son have cute bonding moment in rare photo

"Fabulous," one wrote, while another added: "That's fantastic news," and a third sweetly commented: "The stars in heaven are shining brighter."

Denise thanked fans for their support on social media

Many other followers posted heart emojis. The 63-year-old was clearly heartbroken when she shared the news of her dad's death in September, doing so via an emotional Instagram post that featured a photo showing the Waterloo Road star clasping onto her father's hand.

Denise wrote: "The words I've dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch.

The star was very close to her father

After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

"He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more. I can't quite function as I'm so grief-stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who'd never met him."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.