Alexandra Locker is an example of an inspiring and positive trailblazer, who, instead of dwelling on life's hardships, is devoting her time to helping others.

She created The Grief Kitchen, an online community for grievers to support each other and celebrate uplifting memories of their late loved ones, after sadly losing her Dad when she was 18, and her Mum when she was 25.

"Alex's The Grief Kitchen is a wonderful space to be open about our loss – and remember the good times sitting around the dinner table with our lost loved ones sharing food, stories and relishing their company" – Harriet Shone, school friend of Alexandra Locker

The 32-year-old culinary goddess, who trained at Ballymaloe Cookery School, strongly believes that food and loved ones go hand in hand.

She uses The Grief Kitchen's Instagram and Facebook accounts to share her and her followers' favourite recipes and food memories, such as her Dad's signature mushroom risotto, or her Mum's love of freshly baked croissants with Seville orange marmalade.

A welcoming and inviting space for grievers to come together, The Grief Kitchen helps thousands of like-minded people online.

Harriet Shone, a supporter of The Grief Kitchen who lost her own mother Janet aged 21, told HELLO!: "Alex's The Grief Kitchen is a wonderful space to be open about our loss – and remember the good times sitting around the dinner table with our lost loved ones sharing food, stories and relishing their company.

"I lost my mum at 21 and it's been so healing to connect with others who know how it feels to have gone so long without sharing a meal with your mother."

To find out more about The Grief Kitchen, follow @thegriefkitchen on Instagram.

