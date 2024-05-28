Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady and Kate Hudson lead the celebrity tributes on Memorial Day

Memorial Day was celebrated with heartfelt tributes and joyous gatherings as celebrities took to social media to honor the annual U.S. holiday.

Commemorated on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a federal holiday dedicated to mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.

Here’s a glimpse into how some of our favorite stars marked this poignant occasion.

1/ 6 Tom Brady Tom Brady, ever the sportsman, shared a sun-drenched photo of himself enjoying a boat day on the water, showing off his toned physique and soaking in the holiday vibes.

2/ 6 Kate Hudson Kate Hudson opted for a more relaxed celebration, enjoying a fun picnic complete with a sumptuous cheese board in the backyard of her Los Angeles home. She was seen having a wonderful time with her daughter, Rani, capturing the essence of family togetherness.

3/ 6 Sofia Vergara The stunning Modern Family alum and current America's Got Talent judge, donned a fiery red dress, letting her luscious locks cascade down her shoulders. She posed with a female friend and her adorable new Chihuahua puppy, captioning her post, "Happy Memorial Day weekend to all!!"





4/ 6 Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey kept his tribute simple yet profound, sharing a message that read, "Remember and respect," along with the wish, "Happy Memorial Day."

5/ 6 Melissa Joan Hart Melissa Joan Hart posted a powerful image of a U.S. flag, accompanied by a moving message: "Today I pray for the lives of those who went before us in bravery and courage to protect our freedoms and our country! Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and selflessness! #MemorialDay2024." She noted that the artist of the image was unknown, but the sentiment was clear.

