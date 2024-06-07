Camila Alves and her lookalike teen daughter Vida, 14, are resplendent in red

Like mother, like daughter! Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves was resplendent in red on Thursday June 6 as she stepped out in New York City with her lookalike daughter, Vida.

The 14-year-old rocked a fire engine red knitted crop top and mini skirt with black ballet flats, while Camila wore a red maxi skirt with intricate cut-out detailing and matching crop top with scalloped edges.

Both women accessorized with gold jewelry as they attended an Hermes event in New York City.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey are seen on June 06, 2024 in New York City

Matthew and Camila are also parents to sons Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11.

The family of five looked gorgeous in April when they walked the red carpet for the Oscar-winning actor's nonprofit, Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M), which was launched by Matthew, musician Jack Ingram, and football coach Mack Brown.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Camila and Vida attended the Hermes event

The star-studded event, held at ACL Live in the heart of Austin, Texas, was a vibrant celebration of community and charity, with a live auction, and a concert headlined by the country sensation Luke Combs.

Camila, 41, looked gorgeous in a black satin strapless gown with a sequin-encrusted draped bust, paired with classic black heels, delicate bracelets, and hoop earrings. Levi and Livingston opted for classic black suits, as Vida looked beautiful in a white dress.

© Amy E. Price (L-R) Levi, Matthew, Livingston, Camila and Vida

The family moved from Malibu, California in 2014 to Austin, Texas, and they revealed that it was for more than a change of scenery but instead a strategic choice to cultivate a different environment for their family after a visit to see Matthew's family left him feeling "peaceful but confident".

"We were living a happy life in Malibu. We had a beautiful house that we'd built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey," she told Southern Living earlier in the year, but shared that while at a stop light in Texas, she turned to him and saw the look on his face.

Camila then simply told him that he wanted to move to the Lone Star state where he was raised, to which he responded: "Yep."

"Ritual came back," Matthew added of how their move impacted their family. "Whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night, or staying up after that telling stories in the kitchen, sitting at the island pouring drinks and nibbling while retelling them all in different ways than we told them before."