Bindi Irwin pays sweetest tribute to her 'perfect' dad Steve Irwin ahead of baby’s birth The star will soon welcome her first child

When Bindi Irwin gives birth to her baby girl, there will be one very special person missing… her late dad, Steve Irwin.

But there's no chance he will be forgotten, and the mum-to-be has paid tribute to him in a very touching new interview.

Bindi, 22, can't wait to start her family with husband, Chandler Powell, and gushed about what her wildlife warrior father would have thought about becoming a granddad.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa," she told ET ahead of the new season of Crikey! It’s the Irwins. "Yeah, he really would've been. I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect.

"But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

Her mum, Terri added that her husband - who died in 2006 - would have been "over the moon" and joked: "I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones.

Bindi adored her dad who died in 2006

"He would've worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything."

Bindi's brother Robert also insisted Steve would have been "insanely excited" at the new family member.

The Australian star recently gave an update on her pregnancy during a sweet appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Bindi and Chandler are expecting a baby girl

"Our little baby wildlife warrior will be here in just a few months and we are so, so happy. She is now the size of a platypus, I feel weird comparing her to fruits and vegetables, so we are comparing her to animals, and she is very cute," Bindi explained to Kelly.

"She is busy, she never sleeps, she kicks all the time. I think we are going to have our hands full," Bindi added.

Chandler - whom she married in 2020 - excitedly chimed in: "We now see feet and hands coming through Bindi's belly, and it is the coolest thing."

