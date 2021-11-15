Helen George and Jack Ashton join Call the Midwife castmates for special reason - see photo The couple are due to welcome their second child next month

Helen George and her partner Jack Ashton joined their close friends at the 10th anniversary celebration of Call the Midwife this weekend.

Ahead of giving birth to their second child next month, actress Helen looked beautiful as she posed alongside her castmates following the screening of the Christmas special.

The group picture was shared on the official Instagram account of the beloved period drama, and the caption read: "NEWS! Call the Midwife screens new Christmas Special, and our cast and team celebrate ten years of success!

"Well, WHAT a day it was yesterday! Our Call the Midwife team assembled in the morning in the gleaming new BAFTA headquarters in London's Piccadilly for the press launch of our new Christmas Special and Series 11!"

The message continued: "Our cast and media had their first look at our festive episode… and we can assure you there were plenty of tears and joy… but we're not giving any details away – you'll have to wait till Christmas!!"

The Call the Midwife cast came together over the weekend

It seems it was a big night for the cast and crew! "But the day wasn’t over yet…" the caption further elaborated. "In the evening, our team reconvened at BAFTA for a very special party to celebrate ten years of Call the Midwife!!

"And WHAT an emotional party it was! We were overjoyed to reunite with our much-loved cast and crew from the last ten years of our lovely show xx These wonderful people made us what we are today – and it was a joy to see them all so well and happy xx.

"There were emotional speeches from our Executive Producer Dame Pippa Harris and Writer Heidi Thomas (pictured) and, of course, much fun, and many photographs!

"We managed to grab this once-in-a-lifetime group shot with an iconic collection of our Call the Midwife team, past and present [heart emojis]."

