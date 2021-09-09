Call the Midwife's Helen George sparks sweet reaction with rare snap of her mini-me daughter The actress is pregnant with her second child

Helen George had fans doing a double-take after she shared an adorable new photo of her "mini-me" daughter, Wren.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Call the Midwife star treated fans to a glimpse of life at home with her three-year-old playing with her personalised toy kitchen area.

WATCH: Helen George in Call the Midwife season ten

"Chuffed with her new mud kitchen. Thank you so much @happy.planet.toys #gifted," remarked the actress, who is expecting her second child with partner Jack Ashton later this year.

Upon seeing the cute pictures, fans rushed to comment on the similarities between mother and daughter. "Oh she looks so much like you," said one, while another wrote: "Mini you!!!!! [heart emoji]."

A third post read: "Gosh!!!!! When did Wren suddenly grow up so quick!!! Isn't she beautiful." A fourth person stated: "She's sooooo beautiful, love her new kitchen."

The actress posted this cute snap of her mini-me

The post comes shortly after Helen and her beau Jack enjoyed a glamorous night out at the ATG Summer Party, which was held at Kensington Palace. The TV star proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump in a midnight blue dress, which featured tiered detailing and a thigh-high split.

The couple are no doubt looking forward to the arrival of their second child. They started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the beloved BBC period drama when production took place in South Africa. The actors now live together with their little girl Wren Ivy in the East End.

Helen and Jack Ashton at the ATG Summer Party

During a previous chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine, the actress - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin - confessed being in the same industry as her beau helped.

"It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained. "You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people. We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours."

