Helen George has shared a new incredible transformation photo with her daughter Wren and partner Jack Ashton. Take a look here...
Helen George and her partner Jack Ashton pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year by dressing up as characters from The Addams Family.
Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Call the Midwife star shared a fabulous new picture of herself Morticia and Jack as Gomez Addams while their daughter Wren looked pretty uncanny as the couple's daughter, Wednesday Addams.
Dressed in a billowing black maxi, Helen showed a hint of her growing baby bump. She added a black wig and dark lippy to complete the look of the iconic character.
Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oh absolutely brilliant!" Another remarked: "Lovely! Adams family is alive and kicking. Baby Pugsly will soon join the family and be ready for next year." A third post read: "You look radiant. Beautiful family photo. Special memories made. God bless you. [heart emoji]."
Helen, 37, is due to welcome her second child with partner Jack in December. She recently confirmed that her second baby is "supposed to be a Christmas baby".
Helen and Jack dressed up as The Addams Family
Speaking about her pregnancy at the RHS Chelsea flower show, the star said: "It's OK at the minute and we are just keeping our eye on [the ICP] and I've got good support around me so I know where to go to if it persists. I am lucky in that Call The Midwife is a lovely place to work and be pregnant."
During her first pregnancy with daughter Wren, the Birmingham-born beauty developed Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) which is a potentially serious liver disorder that can develop in pregnancy.
