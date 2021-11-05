Everything we know about the 2021 Call the Midwife Christmas special so far Are you excited for the festive episode?

We can't believe it's almost that time of year, but the Call the Midwife Christmas special will soon be here. While many will no doubt be counting down to the new series, which is set to air in January, we think fans are equally excited to settle on the sofa after their turkey dinner ready to watch the festive special episode.

Since the countdown in officially on, find out all there is to know about the Christmas episode of Call the Midwife here - from the cast favourites set to return, to the gripping plot. Tissues at the ready…

WATCH: Call the Midwife stars share video from Christmas special set

Call the Midwife's Christmas special plot

While not much is known about the plot of the upcoming festive episode, it's certainly set to be magical. The BBC are yet to release a synopsis, but they have teased fans with a first look image, giving viewers a hint of what to expect.

Posting on the official Instagram account for the drama, the team behind the show shared a photo of Reggie (played by Daniel Laurie) and Lucille (played by Leonie Elliott). The caption also teases what's to come: "We have questions... "Reggie... are those pyjamas you're wearing... in snow?? Does that snowman have pointy ears? How adorable is Lucille in green!!"

It continued: "Of course, we're not going to tell you what happens in this episode, except to say that our own lovely Lucille has a LOT to prepare for… We are all very proud of this year's Christmas episode, and just can't WAIT for you to see it!"

Are you excited for the festive special?

Call the Midwife's Christmas special cast

All of the familiar faces are set to return for Call the Midwife Christmas special including Leonie Elliott, Helen George, Stephen McGann and Jenny Agutter. More recently, it was announced that fans can look forward to seeing a beloved face on screens for the special and the subsequent new episodes for series 11.

Miriam Margolyes is set to return to the drama

Miriam Margolyes will be reprising her role as Sister Mildred in the episode. The 80-year-old actress, who is also known for her roles in the Harry Potter films, could be spotted in one of the first-look images of the upcoming special. Miriam had to take a break from the show last year due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it set to make a triumphant return – and we can't wait to have her back.

Call the Midwife's Christmas special airdate

The Call the Midwife festive special always airs on BBC One on Christmas Day, usually around 8pm, although the timing is yet to be confirmed by the BBC. The new series usually commences soon after in January.

