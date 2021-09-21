Pregnant Helen George looks glowing in chic floral maxi during Chelsea Flower Show visit with Jack Ashton The Call the Midwife stars are expecting their second child

Helen George was one of the lucky guests to attend the preview day at this year's Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. The annual event is taking place in the autumn for the first time after the traditional spring show was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Call the Midwife actress, who plays nurse Trixie Franklin in the period drama, was joined by her partner and former co-star Jack Ashton as she opened the Florence Nightingale Garden.

MORE: Helen George sparks sweet reaction with rare snap of her mini-me daughter

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George in Call the Midwife season ten

The couple spoke with real NHS nursing staff at the garden, which was designed in honour of Florence Nightingale's 200th birthday – and Helen delighted attendees with a special poetry reading about nursing.

MORE: Helen George cradles baby bump during glamourous night out with Jack Ashton

READ: Helen George reveals why she kept relationship with Jack Ashton on the down low

Helen, 37, looked beautiful in a floral printed dress by Yolke – and it was the perfect choice to highlight her blossoming baby bump. The chic maxi, which is now on sale for £220, boasted little cap sleeves, a V-shaped neckline, and delicate white fabric frill detailing.

During the outing, Helen and Jack were joined by the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley.

Helen and partner Jack Ashton at this year's Chelsea Flower Show

The couple are due to welcome their second child later this year, with the actress announcing the news on Instagram back in June. They met when filming the BBC series in South Africa in 2016; they now live together with their little girl Wren Ivy in the East End.

SEE: Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and the Queen's cousins visit Chelsea Flower Show

During a previous chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine, the actress confessed being in the same industry as her beau helped. "It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained.

The actress met real NHS nursing staff at the garden

"You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people. We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.