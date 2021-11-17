Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis put on the spot after she's asked which pro dancer she would pick over Giovanni Pernice The EastEnders actress is one of this year's favourites

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has been dominating headlines all week following her impeccable Couple's Choice on Saturday night, which left many viewers in tears.

This year, both she and Giovanni Pernice are certainly ones to watch thanks to their moving routines and their amazing chemistry.

Although the pair are pretty perfect together, the EastEnders actress was put on the spot earlier this week when Rylan Clark asked which professional dancer she would pick if she wasn't partnered up with Giovanni.

Rylan asked: "If you had to choose a different professional partner to dance with, who would you have chosen?"

Writing down his answer, Giovanni was quick to say: "It's this one, I'm telling you now." In agreement, Rose revealed she would pick Aljaz Skorjanec.

Rose would pick Aljaz Skorjanec if she wasn't partnered with Giovanni

Earlier on, the pair opened up about the "special moment" and revealed why they kept the silent part of their routine a secret. "It was a secret because it was such a special moment," the professional dancer explained.

"We had this idea. First, I asked whether Rose would agree to do something like this through the dance, obviously, I couldn't just go ahead and do it because it's very important – it's me working in Rose's world."

He added: "She said it was a fantastic idea, so I'm very proud and privileged that you gave me a chance to come into your world, and me, to be able to share it in a positive story."

The soap star and her Strictly partner delivered a first for the show when they danced their emotionally charged routine to Zara Larsson's song Symphony - it was swiftly hailed as the show's greatest ever performance.

