Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals bond with partner Giovanni Pernice in teasing new video They have so much fun together!

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis took to her Instagram Stories to share a cheeky behind-the-scenes moment with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice on Wednesday.

The pair were travelling in the back of a car when the actress posted a short video clip which saw her look to the camera and mouth "Shh," before interrupting a dozing Giovanni by gently poking his face with her finger!

Giovanni then looked surprised before smiling and putting one of his hands to his face as Rose giggled.

The good-natured duo have built a close bond while working together over the last couple of months, and their chemistry on the dancefloor has made them very popular with viewers as well as impressing the show's judges.

Sadly, though, their dance practices haven't all gone smoothly ahead on Saturday night's performances. On Tuesday, they revealed that they had experienced some trouble in training that made it difficult for them to rehearse together.

Giovanni took to Instagram Stories as he filmed the pair sitting in the studio, apparently unable to continue to practice. "What's the problem?" he said to Rose.

Rose and Giovanni have moved viewers with their routines

Referring to her hearing aid, she responded: "Battery. Dead. I forgot to pack it." As Giovanni couldn't help but laugh at their misfortune, Rose quipped, "It's not funny," to which Giovanni joked, "Are you completely deaf now?"

Rose played along by not answering. Rose was born deaf and has spoken out about her journey on Strictly without being able to hear in several interviews, including one with the BBC in which she explained how she dances without music.

She said: "I’m not really relying on the music. I’m relying on counting and the beat. Giovanni is helping me with counting to make sure I get my count first, start[ing] at the most important beat, and then hopefully from onwards it’s OK." We'd say it's more than OK!

