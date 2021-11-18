Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis spends birthday meal with Giovanni Pernice - see video Just wait until you see the dessert!

Rose Ayling-Ellis and dance partner Giovanni Pernice sailed through to another week of Strictly Come Dancing in Saturday's show - with the duo taking a rare break from rehearsals on Wednesday night to celebrate Rose's birthday.

The Eastenders actress marked her 27th birthday at Gola, an Italian restaurant in London. Taking to Instagram to share several snaps from her birthday meal out with Giovanni, the star left fans in awe of her mouthwatering meal - and we've got our eyes on the pair's jaw-dropping dessert.

Served on a giant framed mirror, Rose and Giovanni tucked into several epic desserts, including indulgent Italian pastries, Nutella gnocchi with fresh berries, a white chocolate cheesecake and other tempting chocolatey treats.

"Thank you for all your lovely birthday messages," Rose penned. "I really appreciate them all. I've had such a wonderful day dancing and then an evening doing what I do best. Eating." We can totally relate!

It's not the only surprise the Strictly Come Dancing favourite enjoyed for her birthday. On Wednesday, the star ouldn't contain her excitement as she proudly showed a Frozen-themed birthday cake, which featured a picture of popular Disney characters Elsa and Anna.

The one-tiered confection, which would usually be reserved for the under tens, went down a treat with Rose, who pretended to smash it in Giovanni's camera.

Rose has been dubbed the favourite to win this year's Striclty

Rose was born deaf, and has spoken out about how she dances without the ability to hear in various interviews. Speaking to the BBC, she said: "I'm not really relying on the music. I'm relying on counting and the beat. Giovanni is helping me with counting to make sure I get my count first, start[ing] at the most important beat, and then hopefully from onwards it’s okay."

Rose is Strictly's first deaf contestant. The actress uses a combination of spoken English, lipreading and has an interpreter on set at all times – so she can understand everything that’s happening.

Rose and Giovanni scored the first perfect 40 of the series last weekend, which Giovanni called "one of the most rewarding moments of my career."

Not only was it the first round of all tens to have come from this season, but it was the earliest time a couple has ever achieved a perfect score in history.

