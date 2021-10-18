Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins have sparked rumours of a split after deleting all traces of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

The Love Island beauty, 30, and Strictly Come Dancing pro, 31, started dating earlier this year, and were reported to be moving into together - despite being in a relationship for just four months. The pair are yet to break their silence over the matter. HELLO! has since requested a comment from both parties.

They first sparked romance rumours when they both appeared to stay at the same Cornish hotel for a mini-break back in June. Giovannie and Maura then confirmed their relationship by sharing 'couple goals' snaps on Instagram the following month.

Soon after, the lovebirds shared various romantic snaps of each other on social media. The Italian hunk is currently starring in the latest series of Strictly alongside actress Rose Ayling-Ellis - however, there is nothing suggest that they are more than good friends.

Last month, Maura even sent her best wishes to her Strictly beau Giovanni and his celeb partner as they took part in their first live show. "The very best of luck to you both tonight. I know you will absolutely smash it," she wrote at the time.

Giovanni and Maura have sparked split rumours

Meanwhile, during a recent chat with HELLO!, Giovanni had nothing but lovely things to say about his girlfriend Maura. "Maura is beautiful, funny, and she's a very loyal person," he gushed. "We get along very well, we're just enjoying getting to know each other."

Of the Strictly 'curse,' Giovanni said: "Maura is absolutely fine, in the sense that it's not a curse, I'm going to dance with my celeb, and she will be supporting me all the way.

"Realistically, if you're happy in your relationship there is no reason for the curse. If you're happy with your wife or with your husband, you wouldn't go on Strictly to cheat."

