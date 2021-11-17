Catherine Zeta-Jones highlights rarely seen family member in breathtaking video Doesn't get more beautiful than that

Catherine Zeta-Jones is enjoying some peaceful time with family, and shared with her fans on social media a glimpse at the fun she was having.

The actress took to Instagram to share a clip from a day out with her father David as they visited the Langland Bay Golf Club.

"I wanted to show you where I started to play golf," she said, revealing she was in her hometown of Swansea in Wales.

She then panned to reveal the view ahead of her, as they stood on elevated ground overlooking some truly stunning vistas of the water and beach.

"Playing golf with my daddy," she adorably added, ending with: "Yeah, life's good babe," as the wind threatened to blow her hat away.

Her dad walked behind her, golf club in hand, ready to begin his shot as Catherine showed off her hometown in a plunging black sweater, a scarf, some gloves, and a white hat.

"Homegirl! With my Daddy! On the golf course, just like back in the day. One difference, my dad can't track my ball for 'Shyte' but I still love him," she captioned the video.

Catherine shared a clip from her day out with her dad

Fans were astounded by the beauty of her hometown, with the Casa Zeta Jones official Instagram page commenting: "What a stunning view!"

Many others noticed how her accent seemed to get thicker when she was around family, as one wrote: "Oh the old accent is out! Love it."

Another also said: "When you're back in Wales your accent becomes more Welsh...especially when you say Daddy. Lovely to hear," with a third adding: "Beautiful lady, Welsh & proud."

The Chicago actress often shares moments with her family on her social media, but they usually involve her husband Michael Douglas or her kids.

The actress paid tribute to her parents on their wedding anniversary

She did recently share another picture of both her parents as she marked their wedding anniversary with a throwback, writing: "Happy 55th wedding anniversary to my beyond amazing Mam and Dad. I love you with all my heart. You are the wind beneath my wings."

