Amanda Holden shares secret to happy marriage with Chris Hughes ahead of 13th anniversary

Amanda Holden has gushed about her marriage to "fit" husband Chris Hughes just days ahead of their 13th wedding anniversary.

Speaking to the Mirror, the 50-year-old – who shares two daughters with the record producer - revealed the secret to a good marriage.

"Oh god I really fancy Chris," she divulged. "We'll be eating dinner in a restaurant, he'll go to the loo, then I'll look up, catch a glimpse of a man and think, 'he's fit' and then realise, '[explicit] that's my husband! I still fancy him!"

On the longevity of their marriage, Amanda added: "He challenges me and I challenge him, and I think that's the secret to a good marriage."

She then remarked: "My husband - god, we are different people but he is my biggest, proudest champion. He's not a yes man, but he is 'Go Mandy' all the time."

The couple met in Los Angeles back in 2003, and started dating a year later. The lovebirds then tied the knot in December 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance.

They went on to welcome their second daughter Hollie in January 2012. Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness.

"We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship." However, the couple have experienced their share of heartache too. Amanda suffered a miscarriage in 2010, and in 2011, sadly delivered her stillborn son Theo at seven months pregnant.

